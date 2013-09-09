JVC and RGB Spectrum Partner for Multiviewer System

The What: JVC Professional Products Company has partnered with RGB Spectrum to jointly develop an “Ultra HD” real-time multiviewer system that is designed for a variety of high-end monitoring applications. The system combines JVC’s PS-840UD Professional Series ProVérité or RS‑840UD Reference Series 4K 84-inch LCD monitors with RGB Spectrum’s SuperView 4K Multiviewer.

The What Else: Recently showcased at InfoComm 2013, the system is designed for high-profile custom installations in medical, simulation and command and control centers.

The SuperView 4K is a real-time multiviewer designed for monitors with a native resolution of 3840x2160, four times the resolution of full HD. Based on RGB Spectrum’s real-time architecture, it can display and manipulate native 4K images, a combination of 4K and HD (1920x1080) windows, or up to eight HD graphic or video windows (scaled or unscaled) on a single 4K monitor. When combined with a JVC PS-840UD or RS‑840UD, the result is an eight megapixel multiviewer with multi-window clarity and resolution.

Developed specifically for rigorous commercial use, both JVC monitors feature an IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 10 bit color depth. Housed in a slim bezel with a 178‑degree viewing angle, the ELED Illuminated monitors produce vibrant images from a variety of HD and 4K input sources, including HDMI 1.4a (single cable 4K up to 30p) and HDMI (four cable 4K up to 60p). The PS-840UD includes compatibility with the Intel open pluggable specification (OPS), which makes it a high-performance choice for high-end public signage display applications. The RS-840UD has been licensed with the Imaging Science Foundation (ISF) and includes a C3 mode for professional calibration. Precise settings are stored in the monitor for accurate reproduction of film or video content in a variety of viewing environments.