FSR Launches New Matrix Switcher

The What: FSR is once again extending its range of pro AV solutions with the launch of its new, next-generation matrix switcher. The DV-HMSW4K-88 Matrix switcher routes eight HD sources to any eight HDTV displays.

DV-HMSW4K-88 Matrix

The What Else: The new FSR DV-HMSW4K-88 Matrix switcher supports 1080p full HD up to 4K plus all 3D formats, along with multichannel digital audio formats such as PCM, Dolby True HD and DTS-HD Master Audio. Switching and other commands can easily be implemented using the front-panel push buttons, IR remote control, RS-232, or via TCP/IP.

Among its many features, the DV-HMSW4K-88 supports resolutions up to 1080p@60Hz, 48-bit deep color, 4k@30Hz; allows any source to be displayed on multiple displays at the same time; allows any HDMI display to view any HDMI source at any time; allows PCM, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD master audio pass through HDMI output; offers multiple switching mode, push-in button, IR remote control, RS-232 control, and TCP/IP control; offers easy installation with rack-mounting ears; offers full 3D pass through; is HDCP compliant; and includes 9 IR receivers, 8 IR transmitters, a handheld IR Remote Control, and power supply.

The Bottom Line: “FSR has always had a dynamic range of product offerings, enabling us to accommodate so many markets with smart technologies and solutions, including our complex matrix switchers, which are cost-effective, easy to use and reliable,” said company president Jan Sandri. “To this end, we are thrilled to be able to extend our line of matrix switchers by introducing the new DV-HMSW4K-88. With so many great features, we can support the many needs of AV professionals in a wide variety of applications.”