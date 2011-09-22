Analog Way to Showcase New Gear at LDI

Analog Way will be showing a variety of new gear at the LDI show in Orlando in October.

Eikos: Multi-Layer Hi-Resolution Mixer, Matrix Scaler, Seamless Switcher with 4 Scalers

Awarded “Most InAVative Commercial Video Processing or Distribution Product” at ISE 2011 and “Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product – Matrix Switching” at InfoComm 2011 Eikos (Ref. EKS500) is a Multi-Layer Mixer Scaler Seamless Switcher offering up to 12 inputs including 4 fitted with SDI and 2 fitted with DVI-D. Eikos offers 3 operating modes: Multi-Layer Mixer, 12 by 2 Seamless Native Matrix and QuadraVision modes. In Multi-Layer Mixer mode, Eikos can display up to 6 layers: 3 Live Sources, 1 Frame and 2 Logos. Up to 2 PIPs can be displayed on a live background, or 3 PIPs on a still background. Live layers can be customized by the user. New effects are also available and can be combined during transitions. Eikos offers a classic preview as well as a Still Mosaic Full Preview function. Eikos also offers a 12 x 2 Scaled Native Matrix with true seamless switching. In this mode, up to 2 PIPs can be added on a still background and a mirror function is available. In QuadraVision mode, Eikos allows the display of 4 computer or video sources on the main output. A Video Output card provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals from Composite Video to HD-SDI. Eikos also comes in a Light Edition, Eikos LE (Ref. EKS400).



Smart MatriX: High-End Scaled Matrix

Smart MatriX (Ref. SMX200) is a powerful Scaled Matrix with Native Hi-Resolution Output equipped with 4 Scalers. It offers up to 12 inputs including 4 fitted with SDI and 2 fitted with DVI-D. With state of the art 100 percent digital processing, Smart MatriX outputs Digital and Analog Signals in DVI and VGA (RGBHV) simultaneously with a selection of many formats from HDTV to Computer 2K. Smart MatriX offers a 12 x 2 Scaled Native Matrix mode with true seamless switching. In addition, Smart MatriX offers PIP features: up to 2 PIPs can be displayed on a still background on each output, or 1 PIP on a still background still giving access to seamless effects during transitions. A PIP layer can also be used as a title effect over a live background. PIPs can be customized by the user with various attributes and a mirror function is available.

A Video Output card provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals from Composite Video to HD-SDI. Smart MatriX also comes in a Light Edition, Smart MatriX LE (Ref. SMX100).

Pulse: Multi-Layer Hi-Resolution Mixer Seamless Switcher with 2 Scalers