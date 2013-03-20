Deadline Friday InfoComm Digital Signage for Live Events Award

The deadline is approaching to enter your digital signage product in the category "Best New Product– Digital Signage for Live/Temporary Events" as part of the InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging awards.

Increasingly, live events– whether a trade show booth at a major show, or digital signage related to a big keynote presentation, or in fact digital signage at any temporary event from a movie premier to an auto show– are using these solutions.

That’s why we added a “digital signage category” to the InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging awards. If you have a product that is being used for live events, read on… the deadline to enter is March 22nd…

The 2013 Rental & Staging Systems/InfoComm New Product Awards are open for online entry. The Awards recognize the best new products introduced from July 2012 to March 2013, for either the staging market, or the AV rental market.

Deadline for Entry Submission from InfoComm 2013 Exhibitors is Friday, March 22nd, 2013. Manufacturers must enter their product or products for consideration before Friday, March 15th, so please submit your entry now. (And be sure to, separately, after the online entry is complete, email in a photo for the entry.)

Enter now at:

2013 Rental & Staging Product Award Categories:

• Best Loudspeaker For the Staging Market

• Best Audio Control or Mixing Product

• Best Video Projection Product High Lumen

• Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less

• Best Plasma or LCD Display

• Best LED

• Best Lighting Product

• Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product

• Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product

• Best Projection Screen

• Best HD Production Product

• Best Rental Management Software

• Best General AV Product

• Best Show Control

• Best Digital Signage Product

After completing the online entry, you must email one high-resolution image of each product entered to: jdavidkeene@gmail.com



Winners will be announced at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas in June.

