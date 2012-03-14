Topics

DSE 2012 Breaks Attendance Records

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) announced that its ninth show held last week at the Las Vegas Convention Center has officially broken previous records and set a new attendance milestone.

While additional specifics will be forthcoming, show management confirmed that new all-time benchmarks established last week include:

• 4,024 qualified attendees (excluding exhibitors) – a 9 percent increase over 2011
• Record conference attendance
• Record international attendance from a total of 69 countries
• Record exhibit sales: 62,440 net square feet – a 4 percent increase over 2011

Chris Gibbs, president of Exponation, LLC, which produces Digital Signage Expo said, “Not only was the show a success by all quantitative measures, but the quality and number of end-users who attended helped create a positive energy that kept the show floor humming right up to the ‘closing bell’ on Thursday. Attendees were working the show floor harder and longer over the two-day event, which confirms the fact that attendees come to DSE to find the information they need.”