Digital Signage Expo Program for Network Operators

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present a new comprehensive four-part Network Design, Management & Operations Seminar Program designed to prepare those who are planning to design, manage and operate or are now managing and operating Place-Based or Out-of-Home networks.

The Network Design, Management & Operations Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas February 27-28, 2013, is part of DSE’s eight-track Educational Conference and is designed for network operators of both revenue- and non-revenue generating systems, digital signage (DS) end-users, and systems integrators and installers who participate in or are responsible for design, management and operations. This educational track is intended to provide insights into the planning and initial deployment stages, as well as identify the team skill sets necessary to support a successful installation. Topics to be covered include:

•Planning for Success: The Value of Building a Digital Signage Team

•The Whole Nine Yards of Digital Signage Success: From Pilot to Operational Management

•Using Data for Front-end and Back-end Network Management

•Essentials for Digital Signage and Emergency Management System Integration

Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “The Network Design, Management & Operations Track presentations will present real-world illustrations of the challenges inherent in designing and executing network installations in a variety of venues and how those challenges were overcome. These sessions also feature end-user presenters from banking, entertainment, education, healthcare, and transportation to give attendees the benefit of learning from actual users about different approaches.”