Extron Introduces Extenders for DisplayPort

- Extron Electronics has introduced the DTP DP 230 and DTP DP 330, transmitter and receiver sets for transmission of DisplayPort, audio, and bidirectional RS-232 and IR signals over a shielded CATx shielded twisted pair cable. The DTP DP 230 extends signals up to 230 feet (70 meters), while the DTP DP 330 extends signals up to 330 feet (100 meters). Both DTP DP models provide a means for incorporating higher resolution DisplayPort with embedded audio into Extron DTP Systems. They support computer-video to 2560x1600, 1080p/60 Deep Color, and 4K resolutions. The DTP DP 230 and DTP DP 330 also accept analog stereo audio signals for simultaneous transmission over the same shielded twisted pair cable. The compact enclosure size and remote power capability allows for the discreet placement of the DTP DP models in lecterns, beneath tables, behind flat-panel displays, or wherever needed to meet application requirements.
- “The DTP extenders enable system designers and integrators to take advantage of DisplayPort technology in a wide range of AV environments,” says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. “With support for high resolution DisplayPort, the extenders provide additional flexibility for DTP System designs, while ensuring optimal performance over the twisted pair cable infrastructure.”
- The DTP DP 230 and DTP DP 330 streamline integration by supporting bidirectional RS-232 and IR pass-through for AV device control at remote locations. For added installation flexibility, a single external power supply can be used to remotely power the transmitter or receiver over the twisted pair cable. DTP DP receiver models support Type 2 dual-mode DisplayPort, which allows source signals to be sent to a 4K-capable HDMI or DVI device with an appropriate adapter. DTP DP transmitter models offer an HDBaseT output mode that provides the additional integration convenience of a twisted pair output that can send video and embedded audio, plus bidirectional control signals to any HDBaseT-enabled display.
Topics