Digital Rapids to Showcase TouchStream 2.0

Markham, Ontario--Digital Rapids will be showcasing the newly-released 2.0 version of the TouchStream portable encoding and live streaming appliance at InfoComm 2011.
- The version 2.0 update adds support for the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management software, enabling remote monitoring, management and control of multiple TouchStream units from a centralized location. Additional new features in the TouchStream 2.0 upgrade include enhancements to HTTP Live Streaming for Apple iPhone and iPad devices and improved Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming capabilities.
- Operations are performed through a touch-screen interface with integrated video monitoring, eliminating the need for laptops, keyboards, mice and separate monitors. Flexible features allow refinement of the incoming source and the addition of branding to the outgoing stream, while support for multiple output formats provides adaptability to varying project requirements.
- TouchStream appliances are available in standard definition and HD models with a comprehensive selection of output configurations to reach viewing devices from mobile phones and tablets to personal computers and IPTV set-top boxes.
- The Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software provides enterprise-class automation, management, monitoring and fault tolerance for multiple live streaming encoders. Advanced scheduling capabilities offer the flexibility of using of a different set of encoding parameters for each scheduled task. A ‘control room’ view for multi-channel confidence monitoring complements the individual local video display on each TouchStream unit. Additional features include failover (automatically switching to a backup encoder if necessary); individual and group encoder management; and control of third-party video routers for automated source signal selection.
- “The new Broadcast Manager support simplifies the management of TouchStream appliances for both small and large-scale applications, from remotely administrating one or more TouchStream units in the field to streamlining the use of multiple TouchStream units in environments such as universities,” said Wesley Thiessen, product manager, Enterprise at Digital Rapids. “Broadcast Manager is already used to manage hundreds of live streaming channels powered by our StreamZ Live encoder family for some of the world’s largest media organizations and events, and we’re pleased to be bringing its robust capabilities to TouchStream users.”