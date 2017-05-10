DPA Microphones to Launch d:vice Digital Audio Interface at InfoComm

The What: DPA Microphones (booth 6169) will debut its brand new d:vice MMA-A Digital Audio Interface and DSM6000 Microphone Base at InfoComm 2017. The MMA-A features flexibility and a small form factor that allows the user to pull out the d:vice for any unexpected situation that might arise during their day.

The What Else: The d:vice MMA-A Digital Audio Interface is a high-quality, two-channel microphone preamp and A/D converter offering mono, dual, and stereo capabilities. The d:vice comes with interchangeable lightning and USB cables for connectivity. Its MicroDot inputs allow the d:vice to be connected to all DPA miniature microphones, including the d:screet Miniature, d:fine Headset, d:vote Instrument, and even the d:dicate Recording microphones with the optional MMP-G preamp.

“When it comes to choosing audio equipment for conference or installation venues, a sleek and minimal design is often just as important as sound quality and versatility,” said Christopher Spahr, vice president of sales and marketing, DPA Microphones. “We are excited to introduce these new solutions to industry professionals at InfoComm this year. These soluions provide AV consultants and system integrators with equipment tailored to the size and shape of any venue without compromising on sound quality.”

The Bottom Line: Whether it be a two-channel interview situation or a session of recording ambience sound in stereo, the d:vice is designed to make it easier for its users to do their jobs. The d:vice MMA-A Digital Audio Interface will be shipping at the end of May.