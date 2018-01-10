Datapath Launches Hx4 Stand-Alone Display Wall Controller

The What: Datapath, leading engineers of visual solutions, has added to its display controller range with the introduction of the stand-alone Hx4. Capable of running a single 4K HDMI source across four HD outputs in ultra-high definition, the Hx4 brings power and allows creativity for any digital display configuration.

The What Else: A single HDMI1.4 input provides four HDMI1.3 outputs, allowing infinite creative possibilities and the ability to rotate crop, upscale and mirror content. Each output monitor can take its input from any region of the output image as all of the cropping, scaling, rotation and frame rate conversion is handled by the Hx4 hardware. With the ability to splice and overlap these regions, this allows any mix of monitor orientations, giving users the freedom to create an unlimited multi-monitor display canvas.

The Why: “With its power and versatility, we expect the Hx4 to be a popular choice for advertising boards, corporate signage and live events,” said Mark Rogers, product manager for Datapath. "Our engineers have developed a product that ticks all the boxes for today’s AV integrators with simple set-up and renowned Datapath reliability.”

When used with Datapath’s powerful Wall Designer applications software, the Hx4 can represent any arrangement or configuration of the source image. Mark Rogers explains: “Our hugely popular multi-screen design tool has been updated to work seamlessly with Hx4. Wall Designer allows users to add displays from the ever-expanding database of monitors, visualise their content by adding inputs and adjusting display regions, and then instantly programme their Hx4s either via USB or the network ports.”

The Bonus: Datapath’s Hx4 has a single Ethernet connection, which can be used for status monitoring and complete control of the hardware. A flexible REST application programme interface is also supported to allow third party software integration Supplied with a three-year warranty and shipping in the second half of Q1.

INFO: Datapath’s Hx4 can be seen on their ISE 2018 stand – Hall 11 B120. Visit www.datapath.co.uk.