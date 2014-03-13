Contemporary Research QMOD-HD Modulator-IPTV Encoders

Contemporary Research will be showing its new QMOD-SDI1.5, QMOD-HDMI1.5 and QMOD-YPB2, the next generation of its QMOD HDTV technology, at Booth SU11902 at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center April 7-10.

Contemporary Research QMOD-YPB2

“The new QMOD 1.5 modulators start at single-channel operation and price, yet can be upgraded to two channels by entering an optional software key, while QMOD 2 products start out with two channels,” said Contemporary Research President Scott Hetzler.

In addition, the modulators support two video streams (RF and IP), two audio formats (AC-3 and AES stereo), two captioning options (708/608 and Line 21), and two MTS language programs for each channel. They all mount two-across in one rack space.

All units feature unique flex encoding - the ability to convert non-ATSC video formats into a QAM cable channel. For example, some houses of worship want to use consumer HD cameras that use non-broadcast 60 Hz refresh rates, with some studios moving to 3G HD-SDI. While conventional SDI modulators cannot accept those signals, the new QMODs can. In addition, all QMODs will up-convert SD video to HD, and an optional upgrade key enables a full range of up- and down-conversion and scaling features.

GigE Ethernet is included in all QMODs, supporting IPTV streaming, IP control and onboard Web pages for setup, operation, monitoring and firmware updates, while screw terminals allow control for EAS broadcast. In addition, the new architecture offers future-proof operation that is open to adding any imaginable encoding methods and features from future firmware updates.

The QMOD-SDI1.5 features HD-SDI (up to 3G), Component, and Composite/CC inputs, and supports SDI embedded, digital coax, optical and stereo audio. Designed for general and digital signage applications, the QMOD-HDMI1.5 includes HDMI (non-HDCP), RGBHV/Component inputs. Dual Composite/CC, stereo and coax audio inputs support single and dual-channel modes of operation. The RGBHV/Component input will support 1080p/720p 60 Hz video from PCs or consumer HD cameras; additional resolutions, scaling and positioning are available with the optional scaling upgrade key.

The QMOD-YPB2 delivers cost-effective dual-channel distribution of Component cable and satellite TV sources, supported by dual Component, Composite/CC, stereo and coax audio inputs.

“We’re an integration-oriented company, which by definition means we turn problems into solutions, and solutions into opportunities. When we introduced the revolutionary QMOD technology in 2009, we didn’t stop there. We listened to our customers’ ideas, worked with their integration issues, and began a design process to address them all. The result is the next QMOD generation, a statement that the QMOD revolution is ongoing and as disruptive as before,” Hetzler said.