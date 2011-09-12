JVC Introduces DLA-F110E 3D Projector

Wayne, NJ--JVC Professional Products Company introduced the new DLA-F110E D-ILA 3D projector during CEDIA EXPO 2011.
- JVC's new DLA-F110E D-ILA 3D projector.
- Designed for custom installations including high-end conference rooms and DICOM (digital imaging and communications in medicine) applications, the new projector delivers 1080p imagery with outstanding detail and high contrast, and is housed in an attractive white cabinet.
- "We're elevating the business projector to a whole new level," said Gary Klasmeier, product engineering manager, D-ILA Systems. "Beyond its 3D capabilities, the DLA-F110E offers a distinct improvement in picture quality when compared to typical data projectors. We expect it will become the projector of choice for business environments that require outstanding image resolution for presentations."
- With three, 0.7-inch 1920x1080 D-ILA imagers, the DLA-F110E delivers flicker-free images with true blacks. JVC's wire-grid optical engine delivers 30,000:1 native contrast ratio, and its double-speed 120Hz Clear Motion Drive technology reduces motion blur. The projector provides 1,700 ANSI lumens.
- For 3D presentations, the DLA-F110E is compatible with JVC's PK-AG1 Active Shutter 3D Glasses and PK-EM1 3D Signal Emitter (sold separately). The projector includes a HDMI 1.4a port to support side-by-side (broadcast), frame series (Blu-ray), and above-below 3D transmissions. The unit also features a VGA input, RS-232C terminal for IP-based control, and motorized zoom and focus. Plus, its vertical installation capability allows it to be installed at any angle, ideal for confined spaces or otherwise difficult applications.
- The DLA-F110E will be available in late September.