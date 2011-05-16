LMG Develops Switching System with Analog Way

LMG Inc has created a custom switching solution using Analog Way’s Pulse (Ref.PLS300), a Dual Scaler Mixer Seamless Switcher, and Orchestra (Ref.ORC50), a Remote Controller.
- LMG's new high resolution switching system, designed in a compact rack layout package.
- LMG recently developed a new high resolution switching system, designed in a compact rack layout package for ease of use and set-up. Based on Analog Way’s Pulse and Orchestra, the system is capable of routing and switching at high resolution up to 48 combined SD/HD-SDI, DVI and all types of analog sources to four discrete outputs, with the flexibility to have additional outputs. The four Main and the four Preview outputs can be simultaneously visualized, and the entire system is operated from one console.
- “The packaged approach affords us better efficiencies during set-up and operation and presents our customers with a cost effective multi-screen switching package," said Neil Morrison, director of Video Services at LMG.
- System components include: (4) Analog Way Pulse Mixer Seamless Switcher; (1) Analog Way Orchestra Show Controller; (2) Multiviewers 16x16 HD-SDI Router 16x16 DVI Router 16x16 5-Wire VGA Router; (4) DVI DA Ethernet switch; (2) 1920x1080 LCD Monitors Custom Input Output panel and rack enclosure.