Wowza Adds iStreamLive as Streaming Partner

Evergreen, CO--Wowza Media Systems LLC has welcomed online video distribution network (VDN) provider iStreamLive as an official Wowza Streaming Partner.

iStreamLive uses Wowza Media Server 3 to facilitate online video streaming for its customers in the Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Africa.

“Online video viewing has been on a sharp upswing in the past couple of years, and we intend to capitalize on the market demand with our Wowza partnership,” said Stan Weatherby, CEO of iStreamLive.net, LLC. “Our core solution, iConnect, was built around the proven Wowza software platform. Wowza is a leader in today’s market, with a very dynamic and fluid media server system, and we look forward to bringing this best-of-breed VDN service solution to the video streaming market.”

As part of Wowza Media Server 3’s latest enhancements, iStreamLive utilizes the new Wowza Transcoder AddOn for Dubai Media Inc. iStreamLive uses the transcoding component as part of its automated provisioning system and database mechanism developed based on Wowza software. In addition, iStreamLive is developing a Web-based management console for similar public use.