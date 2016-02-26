AV Stumpfl launches Wings Vioso RX

AV Stumpfl is launching its Wings Vioso RX software.

“The render engine inside Wings Vioso RX is completely rewritten from scratch and is the result of an intensive five years of product design, development and beta testing,” said Fred Neulinger, technical director at AV Stumpfl.

Aimed at quick and easy adoption by existing users, the familiar user interface has been given a facelift with several performance and feature optimizations.

The render engine is based on x64 architecture and includes several base level algorithms, replacing standard operating system and driver functions.

“Show creators using Wings Vioso RX will benefit from the most accurate, perfectly synchronized and jitter-free content processing and playback,” said Neulinger.

A key feature introduced in the engine is AV Stumpfl’s proprietary multiple master workflow. In real-time, multiple operators can collaborate remotely on projects using the same media server outputs. For example one operator can control background projection whilst another can add overlays or add or change content live at runtime, even whilst the show is running.

This new workflow also provides a multi timeline functionality which allows to run concurrent timelines – synchronized or not – on the same system and on any number of layers.

AV Stumpfl has updated their media server portfolio to include a range of products starting from entry-level media servers for fixed installations up to AV Stumpfl’s flagship product, Wings Engine Raw. All servers include Wings Vioso RX software.

“There’s no better place to launch Wings Vioso RX software than at ISE 2016. Visitors came to the stand and were able to try, test out the software and plan for future investments,” concludes Neulinger.

The new Wings Vioso RX is backed up by AV Stumpfl’s extensive sales and service support team.