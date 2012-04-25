Projection Summit 2012 at InfoComm

David Keene- There’s no better way to kick off InfoComm each year than the annual Projection Summit. The Summit will take place Monday-Tuesday June 11-12, co-located with and right before InfoComm show. The Summit addresses tech issues–everything from Laser-based digital cinema projectors, to certifying projectors for “Green”, to Big-Chip LEDs (yes, brighter LED-light engine projectors are coming, look for 1500 lumens this year, 2000+ next)– but also business/marketing issues surrounding the entire range of the projector market from Picoprojectors to Digital Signage to Large Venue.

Below are some highlights of this year’s sessions:

Monday Keynote Address

What's Next for Pro AV? - Paul Salvini, CTO, Christie Digital

Dr. Salvini will discuss near- and long-term factors that may influence future innovation opportunities for Pro AV integrators, as well as review key influencing factors that could help shape the direction and value proposition of the Pro AV market. Paul will share insights and experiences in the field of content development and integration with display solutions.

Session 1 - Laser-based Digital Cinema and Large Venue

Laser Technology: The Future of Projection for the ProAV Market - Bram Dieryckx, Product Manager Projection, Barco, Inc.

In this session, Bram Dieryckx will discuss the impact of laser technology to the ProAV community; the long-term benefits of laser technology to the audience, exhibitors and systems integrators; the three major factors driving the commercial availability of laser projection; and the leaders bringing laser technology to market.

Session 2 - Projection Components and Subsystems

The Bright Outlook for LED Projection Displays - Andrei Kazmierski, Marketing Applications Manager, Luminus Devices, Inc.

Andrei Kazmierski will discuss the various key market segments for LED projection in 2012 and beyond, and highlight specific advances in LED technology that complement system design to accelerate the inevitable penetration of solid-state lighting for a variety of projection systems.

Session 3 - Hybrid Projectors

The Market Opportunity for Hybrid Projectors - Matthew Brennesholtz, Sr. Analyst, Insight Media



This talk will focus on applications where hybrid projectors are a better choice than either lamp- or LED-based projectors. In addition, Matt will provide a forecast for the growth of this technology.

Session 4 - Interconnectivity/Transmission

Trends in ProAV Markets & Business Practices - Micha Risling, Marketing Committee Chair, HDBaseT Alliance

This session will explore professional AV connectivity trends with a particular focus on the projection market, installer challenges and the emerging technologies aimed at meeting these challenges. One such technology that will be analyzed is HDBaseT, a digital connectivity technology that converges uncompressed, full HD digital video, audio, 100BaseT Ethernet, power over cable (100W) and various control signals-over a single, 100m/328ft Cat5e/6 LAN cable.

Tuesday Keynote Address

TBA

Session 5 - Markets & Trends

AV Technologies in Education: Finding the Right Mix Among Projectors, Displays and Other Technologies - Dan Meehan, Sr. Business Development Manager, Panasonic

This presentation will discuss the value propositions of long- and short- throw projection and how, where and why projection complements flat panels and interactive whiteboards. Meehan will also highlight the best solutions for a variety of environments, from large auditoriums to intimate classrooms, and explore innovative projector features that are key to long-term deployments and highest ROI, in order to best adjust to the changing dynamics in the education market.

Session 6 - Green AV Panel Discussion

Green AV Panel Discussion

Participants:

Allen Weidman, InfoComm Sustainability Officer/STEP Foundation, Executive

Chris Maione, President, Chris Maione Associates

Annika Overodder, Business Area Mgr., Projectors; TCO Development Director

Session 7 - 4K Projection

To 4K and Beyond - How to Ensure Quality when Implementing Future Technologies - Richard Dean, Senior V.P./Chairman, 3D@Home Consortium, THX Ltd.

This session will outline what technologies, testing and quality control processes manufacturers, standards organizations and third-party technology companies can deliver to help differentiate and deliver the best possible home theater experience through future projectors. Topics that will be addressed include the market factors that will contribute to 4K, High Frame Display and 3D adoption in the ProAV and CE markets; bridge technologies aiding in 4K adoption; standards and certifications for 4K and 3D in the home; and third-party technologies improving the 4K and 3D user experience.

Session 8 - Passive 3D Stereo Trends and Options

Polarization Preserving Screens: Optimizing a Passive 3D Image While Considering Performance in 2D - Steve Cook, National Consultant Relations/Design Manager, Stewart Filmscreen

This presentation will explore how distracting artifacts such as hot spots, inferior center-to-edge uniformity, and excessive color shift on silver screens can be mitigated with material such as the Silver 5D screen for passive polarization and the Reflections Active 170 3D. Cook will discuss how they are able to yield a more uniform 3D presentation for shorter throw displays, while still delivering a 2D picture with good contrast ratios and an acceptable half gain angle.

Click here to review the full Projection Summit 2012 Program/Agenda.