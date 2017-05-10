AptoVision Releases BlueRiver NT1000 Hardware Development Kit

The What: AptoVision (booth 3729, along with SDVoE) has released the BlueRiver NT1000 Hardware Development Kit. BlueRiver NT1000 is the latest product in AptoVision’s BlueRiver NT+ Series of AV-over-IP chipsets, which transport uncompressed, zero-latency Ultra HD/4K HDR over Ethernet and are the foundation for Software Defined Video Over Ethernet (SDVoE) technology.

The What Else: The BlueRiver NT1000 Hardware Development Kit includes a pair of reference design units (receiver and transmitter); 20 security devices for prototyping; all reference design files in source format including schematics (Orcad); layout (Allegro) and gerbers; a complete bill of materials; and comprehensive hardware design guides. Technical guidance during the design process and engineering review of the OEM’s design schematics are also provided.

“AptoVision Hardware Development Kits give manufacturers absolutely the fastest path to AV-over-IP product lines,” said Charles Dobson, VP global sales at AptoVision. “Our field-proven designs and thorough documentation reduce development risk and help our OEMs quickly deliver complete product portfolios that enable configurations and price points to satisfy even the most demanding pro AV application requirements.”

Purpose built and cost optimized for AV/KVM switching and extension applications, the HDMI 2.0- and HDCP 2.2-compliant BlueRiver NT1000 can transmit true 4K/60Hz (4:4:4) video with zero-frame latency over 100m of Cat-x or 30km of fiber. It supports the complete range of signal types including audio, GbE, USB 2.0, RS-232, and IR, all of which can be routed independently. Audio can be extracted from or injected into any HDMI stream within the network.

The Bottom Line: AptoVision's flagship chipset, the BlueRiver NT2000 offers high-value AV processing capabilities that enable video wall, multi-view, and seamless switching applications. Together, the two members of the BlueRiver NT+ Series allow manufacturers to offer a top-to-bottom portfolio of AV-over-IP products to address the full range of feature, performance, and pricing requirements for virtually all AV applications.