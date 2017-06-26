AJA Ships Ki Pro Ultra Plus Multichannel Recorder

The What: AJA Video Systems is now shipping Ki Pro Ultra Plus, a multichannel recorder offering one-, two-, three-, or four-channel simultaneous HD recording up to 1080p at 50/60Hz, or in single-channel mode, 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD recording and playback, with full HDMI 2.0 input and output (up to 12-bit capture and output).

The What Else: Users can record four channels of HD simultaneously as ProRes files, each with different compression profiles, to AJA Pak 1000, 512 or 256 SSD media, with eSATA options also available. Additionally, the channels can be displayed on Ki Pro Ultra Plus’ LCD screen as a quad-split during capture for confidence monitoring, which can also be output over HDMI, SDI, fiber, and the device’s web-based UI.

The Ki Pro Ultra Plus features HDMI 2.0 support for full 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 capture/output at up to 4K/Ultra HD 60Hz; 12-bit support on input for Apple ProRes 4444 and ProRes 4444 XQ encoding and HDMI 2.0 input and output; and built-in Ki Protect technology to ensure recordings are secure. It supports multichannel audio via embedded SDI or HDMI, AES/EBU, and analog, and its web-based UI allows remote monitoring, control, and deployment in the field or studio.

The Bottom Line: Ki Pro Ultra Plus captures clear 4K/Ultra HD and HD video to standard production codecs including Apple ProRes and Avid DNxHD MXF. Housed in a portable 2RU half-rack, it also offers extensive I/O flexibility and a range of connectivity options from 3G-SDI to HDMI 2.0 and fiber. Ki Pro Ultra Plus is available now through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at an MSRP of $3,995. AJA Pak SSD media is available as: AJA Pak256 $495, AJA Pak512 $995, AJA Pak1000 $1,495.