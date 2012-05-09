Premier Mounts Extra Large AM500 Mega Mount

Premier Mounts has added to its family of articulating flat-panel mounts with the AM500 Mega Mount, capable of supporting displays up to 500 pounds (226.8 kg).
- The all-new articulating wall mount accommodates extra large displays ranging from 65-inches to 103-inches and above with a weight capacity of up to 500 pounds (226.8 kg).
- This low-profile mount features full forward extension of over 15-inches (381 mm) from the wall to access displays for service and alignment. It keeps cables and electrical components organized in one place and prevents cable pinching with built-in cable management.
- The AM500 provides a full range of motion: the mount has a full left to right pivot movement thanks to its double, articulating elliptical-tube arms. It also features both a positive and negative tilt adjustment to always have the optimal viewing angle and account for involuntary display tilt due to equipment weight. It allows for displays to be rotated and positioned in landscape, portrait, or any other arbitrary angled orientation with a 360° rotating mounting head.
- Different mounting brackets are available to support larger display sizes.