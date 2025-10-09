The Return of the SCN Halloween Candy Showdown

Welcome to the Second Annual SCN Halloween Candy Showdown. Last year, we put 16 candies to the test, and our readers voted each day for the winner. The finals came down to a thriller, but Snickers walked away victorious, taking down Starbursts in a close call. You can read the recap, with interviews from each candy, below.

[Snickers Reigns Supreme in the First-Ever SCN Halloween Candy Showdown, a Breakdown]

How It Works

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's simple. Much like the madness in March, this is a single elimination bracket. Unlike March, there is no basketball being played here.

There are 16 teams (candies) broken down into two divisions (or flavors if you will): "Chocolate Town" and "Candy Crush." Eight of your favorite chocolate-based candies face off against each other, and then eight of your traditional ooey, gooey, yummy candies go at it until a winner from each division is crowned to face off in the finals.

So, if there is no basketball being played, how do we determine the winner? In one word: YOU! Each day in the SCN SmartBrief newsletter, you'll have the chance to vote on a matchup, one per day, starting Oct. 9 through Oct. 30, with the winner announced on Halloween.

So be sure to open that newsletter every day and help us decide the winner. Can Snickers begin a dynasty or is another candy looking for sweet victory? Only time will tell, so happy voting!

Game 1 starts today (Oct. 9), so head to the newsletter and vote for your favorite!