Nanolumens Unveils Three New Configurations of Its All-In-One dvLED Display

Nanolumens has released the next generation of its Captivate Series. Designed for simplicity, performance and power, the new Captivate is an all-in-one display solution engineered to elevate collaboration across corporate, education and public environments.

Available in three optimized configurations, the latest Captivate Series combines a high-performance display, precision-engineered mount and streamlined remote control into one turnkey unit. By removing the complexity of traditional installations, Captivate delivers plug-and-play simplicity, enabling effortless deployment and immediate impact. The display is offered in three sizes to suit a variety of applications, including a 135-inch Full HD model ideal for mid-size conference rooms and classrooms, a 165-inch Full HD version tailored for larger collaboration spaces and executive boardrooms and an 162-inch Ultra HD 4K display that offers immersive resolution for high-end environments.

Designed to support intuitive, dynamic collaboration, the new Captivate makes it easy for participants to share and connect from any device, whether using Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS. With built-in wireless functionality, users can present content from anywhere in the room, creating a more inclusive and engaging experience for every attendee. The display integrates seamlessly with major conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex, and features built-in audio and control systems to ensure meetings run smoothly right out of the box.

“Nanolumens is proud to unveil the next generation of Captivate, our all-in-one dvLED display solution that’s as stunning as it is simple,” said Kurt DeYoung, chief revenue officer for Nanolumens. “It’s the ultimate all-in-one display. It’s easy to install, even easier to use and designed to empower seamless collaboration in any space.”

Expanding the collaboration potential of Captivate, Nanolumens has partnered with AUO Display Plus' DisplayNote to integrate Montage, a wireless screen sharing solution. SCN covered that partnership in more depth in the May 12 Pro AV Newsmakers.