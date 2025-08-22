Sharp Rolls Out Three New MultiSync PN-ME Large Screen Displays

New larger displays deliver high-quality content with flexibility for a variety of environments.

A woman leads a presentation in a full conference room in front of a Sharp display.
Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America has unveiled three new, innovative MultiSync PN-ME2 displays, complementing the ME Series display lineup launched in early 2024. These displays come in three sizes: 75-inch Class PN-ME752 (74 ½-inch diagonal), 86-inch Class PN-ME862 (85 6/10-inch diagonal) and 98-inch Class PN-ME982 (97 ½-inch diagonal). These were designed with corporate or educational environments in mind, but can showcase advertising or entertaining content as well.

The new, larger-sized PN-ME2 displays bring a reliable, high-end visual experience with 450 nits of brightness to keep viewers engaged. These models have anti-reflective, high haze panels along with a new, slimmer mechanical design that provides up to an 18% decrease in depth from previous models, allowing fit in any environments. Designed with ease-of-use and versatility in mind to make the PN-ME displays a great fit for customers who want to showcase their content in either landscape or portrait orientation.

Ideal for tech-driven environments, the PN-ME displays feature an integrated USB-C connection for all your audio/visual needs, including a DisplayPort Alt Mode and upstream capabilities via an integrated USB Hub. The units are also based off System-On-Chip (SOC) architecture for greater flexibility in content deployment as well as including an integrated browser with gigabyte speeds for internet.

The MultiSync PN-ME displays have 32GB of storage (total capacity including operating system) to house content within the product itself. The displays include an 18/7 runtime, an advanced media player to schedule content and the capability to set up to seven different schedules to power the display on or off and to define a source for independent operation. In addition, its Energy Star 8.0 certification makes the PN-ME display an ideal choice for businesses that are conscious of their environmental footprint.

