What to Know about the elektraLite New Aero Mini Moving Light Fixture

elektraLite has introduced the Aero Mini. This compact and lightweight pro-grade fixture utilizes a single 100-watt, 9000K white COB LED on a liquid-cooled system for optimum temperature control and near-silent operation, perfect for use in quiet environments.

The Aero Mini is ideal for any environment, from churches and schools to theaters, performing arts centers, and corporate events. Compact enough for tight spaces, it is a full-featured tool that fits the bill when strong intensity, reliability, and diversity are key.

The Aero Mini is big on features, which include a dimmer, strobe, focus, color wheel—with seven colors, plus open white—and a five-facet prism with rotation in either direction. A rotating gobo wheel with indexing capability can accommodate six gobos, making for perfect static positioning of the gobo by using a dedicated channel to position the gobo precisely. Gobo wheels—four steel and two glass—are also interchangeable for any custom gobo requirement.

“Our new Aero Mini is a fantastic little fixture for throwing gobos, and its silent operation allows it to be deployed in sound-sensitive spaces without any concerns,” said Brandon Tsaptsinos, Group One Limited’s national sales manager for the elektraLite brand. “And with its amazing price point, which is approximately 80 percent less than our full-sized Aero, you’d be hard pressed to find another fixture on the market that can match its output and feature set for your money.”

Offering a CRI of 95, the Aero Mini’s beam angle is set at 14 degrees, while Pan (540 degrees) and Tilt (270 degrees) at 16-bit resolution make movement control both accurate and smooth. The fixture’s software has inbuilt pre-programmed shows for instant operational success, and a variety of control options are offered, including DMX protocol, master/slave, automatic (using the inbuilt shows), manual (allowing the operator to “set and forget”), or sound activated. Power consumption is an efficient 115 watts running and AC can be from 100v-240v, 50/60Hz.

Housed in a durable steel H-frame chassis with ABS plastic outer surround, the IP20-rated Aero Mini features a standard U-clamp with quarter-turn cam locks for secure mounting. Incredibly compact, the fixture measures 14.5 inches (37 cm) by 7.5 inches (19 cm) by 10.5 inches (27 cm), and weighs only 14 pounds (6.4 kgs).

A standard IEC Edison plug provides power input, while control is via five-pin XLR in and through. On the front panel, an LCD display provides information concerning the fixture’s menus, profiles, and channel assignments.