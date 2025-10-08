Watch Today: SCN Punch List

By ( Systems Contractor News ) published

This new video series answers lingering Pro AV questions, and our inaugural episode is all about KVM.

(Image credit: Future)

Welcome to the SCN Punch List, our new video series that gets answers to lingering Pro AV questions from industry experts. In this episode, we're talking KVM (specifically KVM over IP) with Adder's Jamie Adkin, VP sales EMEA.

Watch On

Our conversation starts with a look at the advantages of KVM over IP versus traditional KVM solutions. From there, we explore applications for KVM that go beyond command and control. Plus, we detail the success of Adder's ARDX solution and how it's changing the KVM game.

Mark J. Pescatore
Content Director

Mark J. Pescatore, Ph.D., is the content director of Systems Contractor News. He has been writing about Pro AV industry for more than 25 years, including more than eight years as the editor of Government Video magazine. During his career, he's produced and hosted two podcasts focused on the professional video marketplace, taught more than a dozen college communication courses, co-authored the book Working with HDV, and co-edited two editions of The Guide to Digital Television.