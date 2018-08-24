SCN Online Index September 2018

Editor's Letter
Top 5 Online Stories
5. Checking In On Healthcare AV and Medical School AV Trends By Margot Douaihy
4. Jeff Davis Named CEO of Avidex and Digital Networks Group
3. SCN to Release First Who's Who of AV Experience Designers List
2. Projection Mapping Transforms Grand Central Into Wildlife Refuge By Matt Pruznick
1. Susan Morgan, Co-Owner of Morgan Sound, Dies
People
West Pond’s Steve Hastings on Creating Scalable Businesses and Products
Advances in Assistive Listening
Business Trends
Systems Snapshots
AVB Brings Dynamic, Precise Sound to Arcade Fire World Tour
Shure’s New Experience Center Showcases AV Products in Action
Systems Technology
Keeping Clients Safe with Secure Audio
The Convergence of Consumer and Pro Audio
Viewpoint