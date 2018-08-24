Topics

SCN Online Index September 2018

Editor's Letter

Worlds Collide

Top 5 Online Stories

5. Checking In On Healthcare AV and Medical School AV Trends By Margot Douaihy

4. Jeff Davis Named CEO of Avidex and Digital Networks Group

3. SCN to Release First Who's Who of AV Experience Designers List

2. Projection Mapping Transforms Grand Central Into Wildlife Refuge By Matt Pruznick

1. Susan Morgan, Co-Owner of Morgan Sound, Dies

People

West Pond’s Steve Hastings on Creating Scalable Businesses and Products

Advances in Assistive Listening

Business Trends

Selling Acoustics to Hipsters

AV Goes Green

Systems Snapshots

AVB Brings Dynamic, Precise Sound to Arcade Fire World Tour

Shure’s New Experience Center Showcases AV Products in Action

Systems Technology

Keeping Clients Safe with Secure Audio

The Convergence of Consumer and Pro Audio

CEDIA 2018 Preview

Viewpoint

Loose Lips Sink Ships

BONUS: The Integration Guide to Collaboration