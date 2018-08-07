Jeff Davis Named CEO of Avidex and Digital Networks Group

Telerent Leasing Corporation (TLC) has named Jeff Davis as the chief executive officer for its Avidex Industries, winner of NSCA's 2018 Excellence in Business Award for Employee Engagement, and Digital Networks Group (DNG) divisions providing collaborative communications, audio/visual systems integration, and design services.

Jeff Davis

After meeting with employees recently, Davis said the entire organization is highly motivated and enthusiastic about future opportunities for growth.

“Jeff has a deep background in building teams and companies,” said Gary Kolbeck, chief operating officer, TLC. “We are excited about his leadership of Avidex and DNG to fully take advantage of our national footprint for technology integrations primarily in the healthcare, corporate, education, and government markets. Jeff has national AV leadership experience and shepherded rapid growth initiatives through geographical expansions, acquisitions, and managed service offerings.”

Davis is a senior corporate executive with extensive audiovisual experience, previously serving as chief operating officer at AVI-SPL, number one on SCN's 2017 list of Top 50 Integrators, where he led processes to deliver consistent experiences globally along with leading sales growth and expanded service offerings. Previously he served as chief operating officer for the Public Safety and Security Division of Kratos Defense, vice president at Stanley Black & Decker, and vice president at ADT Security.

“I am excited about the tremendous market opportunity,” Davis said. “Both Avidex and DNG enjoy an impressive group of blue chip customers that are very loyal based on their past collaborations with the team. Many of these customers have facilities across the nation and in some cases around the globe. We are focused on making sure we maintain our high standards for customer experience while expanding our geographical footprint, either through partnerships or expansion, so that we are able to consistently meet the needs of these customers.”