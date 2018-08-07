SCN to Release First Who's Who of AV Experience Designers List

As the AV industry moves from being product driven to experience driven, Systems Contractor News is going to release its first ever Who's Who of AV Experience Designers list. The self-submitted list of design firms will be published on avnetwork.com in October 2018.

"The SCN team is proud to publish this first-of-its-kind industry resource," said Megan A. Dutta, the magazine's content director. "Our hope is that this guide will further encourage the collaboration of consultants, end users, and integrators with AV experience design firms by making it easy for them to connect with one another."

Entries for the Who's Who of AV Experience Designers list are being accepted now through September 15. AV experience design firms can submit their free listing here: https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/zgko1fj0qnooou/