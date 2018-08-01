Susan Morgan, Co-Owner of Morgan Sound, Dies

AV integrator Morgan Sound, Inc. of Lynnwood, WA, announced the death of co-owner, Susan Morgan, on July 25, 2018. She fought a fierce battle with Ovarian Cancer for four years, constantly managing her treatment and pushing her doctors for options that would save her life. “It was a duty that she, my wife Jody Adams, and I never set aside,” said Charlie Morgan, president of Morgan Sound and business partner of Susan. “I take comfort in knowing that we cared for her and stayed in her presence to the very end.”

Susan Morgan with her poodle Mr. Catch

In the early years of the company, Susan managed virtually all aspects of the day-to-day operations while her partner and then husband, Charlie Morgan, was touring with many national and international artists, and she continued to do so even after Charlie stopped touring, organizing and purchasing new inventory for both retail and live sound operations. Managing her own client list, of which there were many, her early adoption of the coming age of digital consoles positioned the company to post great gains when many of her church and sound clients began to switch over.

Plans are being prepared to carry on Susan Morgan’s legacy of championing young women and men who wish to enter the professional AV industry by creating the Susan Morgan Scholarship Fund. Susan was always willing to give a young person a chance to experience the backstage aspect of the industry, and with that in mind, the company asks that you pause before sending flowers and consider those funds might be best used for the education of future students. More information as to Susan’s funeral service and life celebration will become available in the coming weeks.

Charlie Morgan added that the company will continue to operate as they walk through the required legal processes. “We have prepared for this and see no obstacles that could deter us from our commitment to our customers and manufacturers,” Morgan said. “Susan and I operated with a successful outcome in mind in every situation, and while I will miss her counsel, I am confident her teachings will carry us through these difficult times.”

A great friend to the many canines in her life, Susan (pictured with her standard poodle, "Mr. Catch"), customers knew they would be greeted by her 'doggies' when they walked into the shop.

For more information on the funeral service, life celebration, and scholarship fund visit Morgan Sound, Inc. on Facebook for the most up to date information or www.morgansound.com.