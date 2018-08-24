CEDIA 2018 Preview

We’ve all heard it—pro AV has lost its status as trendsetter in the electronics industry. In the era of BYOD, end users are demanding that the technology they use in the boardroom or even the auditorium be as simple as their home user experience.

At the CEDIA Expo—taking place September 6–8 at the San Diego Convention Center—there will be plenty of residential trends that will leak over into the professional arena. And with residential installers moving more and more into the commercial AV space, manufacturers will also be showcasing what they call “light commercial” AV products. Here’s a roundup of what’s on deck for the show.

Atlona Opus Series

Atlona AT-OPUS-810M

Atlona’s new Opus series comprises three HDMI-to-HDBaseT matrix switchers and one receiver for high-performance 4K HDR signal distribution and extension. Opus is engineered with a comprehensive range of control system integration and audio matrixing features, making it ideal for small-to-medium-sized residential and commercial applications requiring multi-zone AV distribution.

CEDIA Booth #: 3015

Middle Atlantic Products High Power DC Distribution

Middle Atlantic Products DC Power Distribution

The newly expanded DC Power Distribution line increases output power up to 300W in 1RU for NA and EU residential and commercial applications. This high-power line can deliver 5, 12, and 24V to an industry-leading number of outlets, eliminating clutter caused by power supplies attached to the growing number of small devices.

Booth #: 4301

Rose Electronics VideoSplitter HDMI 4K60

The VideoSplitter HDMI 4K60 distributes a single HDMI 4K video source across multiple HDMI/DVI displays. The product is available in two-, four-, and eight-port output models. Designed for meeting room presentations or anywhere a 4K video signal needs to be distributed across multiple monitors, these devices can be cascaded together for a greater number of output displays. Audio support includes Dolby Digital, DTS-HD, and Dolby TrueHD audio.

CEDIA Booth #: 5344

Peerless-AV 86-Inch UltraView UHD Outdoor TV

All-weather rated and maintenance-free, Peerless-AV’s new 86-inch UltraView UHD Outdoor TV offers 4K resolution and an expanded input compartment and DC power ports. With a high TNI and IPS panel, the TV thrives in all conditions and sun positioning, without the risk of isotropic blackout or loss of color accuracy. Also available in 49, 55, and 65 inches, the new 86-inch version will be on display at CEDIA.

CEDIA Booth #: 4615

Just Add Power VBS-HDIP-3G 509POE Daisy Chain PoE Receiver

Just Add Power (J+P) has released its new VBS-HDIP-3G 509POE Daisy Chain Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) receiver—the latest in the company's 3G Series. It distributes Ultra HD and 4K video over a single Cat-5e cable without the need for fiber. With the onboard pass-through network port, any PoE device can be connected—a network soundbar, IPTV control, or a single display location can be expanded into a video wall. The receiver also easily expands the number of PoE devices that can be added to the system by connecting a PoE switch to the port.

CEDIA Booth #: 5344

MSE Audio Outdoor Smart Amplifier

According to MSE Audio, this is the industry’s first outdoor smart amplifier. With onboard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionality, the OS-440 can wirelessly connect to an existing network and function as a Google Chromecast device, interface with DLNA servers, and provide multi-zone control. In addition, users have the option to hardwire a source for analog and digital outputs. Featuring IP55 certification, the OS-440 is entirely weatherproof, allowing it to live outside—creating a new level of freedom for outdoor audio design.

CEDIA Booth #: 5313

Severtson Motorized Electric Floor Projection Screens

Severtson Screens has launched its Motorized Electric Floor Projection Screens. Available now, the new custom line is available in four of Severtson’s signature projection surfaces and seven sizes (92- to 150-inches diagonal), or additional custom options up to 180 inches diagonal. The screens feature a 16:9 HDTV aspect ratio, a tab tensioning system, and a limited two-year warranty; they are designed for use in home theaters, houses of worship, sport bars, conference rooms, and more.

CEDIA Booth #: 5344

Vanco Evolution EVO-IP HDMI over IP System

Vanco’s EVO-IP HDMI over IP system provides installers the ability to manage, transmit, and receive audio/video signals and control hundreds of devices over a local network. The EVO-IP HDMI over IP system transmits virtually lossless 4K60, 4:4:4, HDR, HDCP 2.2 video, audio, and IR/RS-232 control as a point-to-point, splitter, switch, matrix, and/or video wall solution. The EVO-IP control box allows for system integration with Amazon Alexa, expanding installers’ possibilities to include voice control commands.

CEDIA Booth #: 2017

Somfy SDN PoE Gateway

Somfy Systems’s SDN Power over Ethernet (PoE) Gateway is a low-voltage power distribution and network-connected module that utilizes 60-watt PoE technology to power and control the Somfy 24V RS485 motorization for interior shades and draperies. Easy to connect and disconnect with daisy-chain capability, the device also supports both Somfy Synergy API and CoAP Digital Building API. Compatible with the Molex Transcend Control System, the SDN PoE Gateway distributes power and data to Somfy-powered shade and drapery motors.

CEDIA Booth #: 5344

Meural Canvas

The Meural Canvas brings the world of art to homes and walls across the globe in a single Wi-Fi connected digital smart art frame. The Meural platform, consisting of the flagship Meural Canvas and limitless art library is great for displaying art in environments of all styles and spaces of all sizes. For those with limited wall space, a Meural allows users to enjoy many works of art while mixing and matching Meural's art library with their own photography. In an office or public space, integrators can create a dynamic environment to delight visitors.

CEDIA Booth #: 1216

Control4 Intercom Anywhere

Control4 Intercom Anywhere, a new app for iOS and Android mobile devices, allows homeowners to receive video intercom calls from a Control4 Door Station—enabling them to see and communicate with visitors at the front door or gate, whether they’re home or away. In addition, homeowners will see who’s at the door prior to answering the call, and can simultaneously activate a home scene such as turning on lights, opening the gate, or unlocking the door or garage in response to who has arrived. Homeowners can also quickly activate alerts such as sounding an alarm, locking all doors, or turning on all interior and exterior lighting for additional safety measures.

CEDIA Booth #: 5120

