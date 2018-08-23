Worlds Collide

I’m in a glass case of emotions…because I’m so excited for CEDIA 2018. This year’s show—held September 4-8 in San Diego—will be very different for me. It’s the first time I’ll attend as a non-exhibitor. It will also be the first time I attend looking at everything from a strongly commercial AV viewpoint.

While it hasn’t made it to Webster’s Dictionary yet, resimercial has become a popular term amongst #AVTweeps. Worlds are colliding, things are merging, everybody’s joining in the BYOD party.

My favorite thing about residential AV is voice control everywhere. I love walking into my house and telling Alexa to turn on the lights, or sitting at my desk and saying out loud “Play The Killers” and the music just starts. There’s no stress or fussing with a million different devices. It’s an easy experience, and things just simply work.

The other thing I really enjoy about residential AV is the beauty of it all. Things are designed to be elegant and fit in with my décor. At the same time, those products still function well. Pro AV manufacturers have already started taking a page from this playbook, but many are not there yet. I’m ready to enjoy looking at audiovisual equipment just as much as I enjoy looking at a piece of artwork. If it’s going to be front and center in the room—whether it’s a living room or a conference room—it might as well be pretty.

So as the residential AV market creeps into our sphere (or we creep into theirs, depending on how you see it), what are you doing to make a beautiful blend of both worlds?