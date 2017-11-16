Stampede to Bring Larger Drone Pavilion to ISE 2018

Stampede has announced that it will bring a larger and more broadly focused Drone Pavilion to ISE 2018 (February 6-9, 2018) at Stand 14-A100 in Hall 14 of the RAI Centre.

According to Stampede President and COO Kevin Kelly, the 2018 Drone Pavilion will feature more models from more manufacturers demonstrating applications across a broader range of vertical markets. In addition, Stampede will again team up with Unmanned Vehicle University to provide a full schedule of application-specific presentations and training sessions, as well as small-group and one-on-one information sessions. The separate Unmanned Vehicle University classes will cover in-depth discussions of various commercial applications and how drones are being used currently—such as public safety, infrastructure inspection, survey/mapping, and aerial cinematography implementations.

Stampede will also bring its Fly Cage, which will host short presentations throughout each day by drone-related manufacturers, who will discuss in more detail how their specific models can be used to support commercial applications.

“The Stampede Drone Pavilion is an event unto itself within the umbrella of ISE,” Kelly said. “It offers a complete program of product and information that is useful for both integrators and end-user customers. Our goal is to empower integrators to leave the 2018 Drone Pavilion ready to add drones to their 2018 business strategy.”