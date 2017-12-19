Ron Camden to Help Biamp Systems in Move Forward

- Ron Camden, who had previously announced he was retiring, will remain in his role as Biamp’s vice president of sales for the Americas following the company's acquisition by Highlander Partners. Camden will report directly to Rashid Skaf, the new president, CEO, and co-chairman, and continue to serve customers and business partners throughout the North, Central, and South American regions while assisting in the search for, and training of, his eventual replacement.
- "Ron is an institution within Biamp, possessing an incredible depth of knowledge and demonstrating leadership and commitment to service that have earned the respect of customers and competitors alike," Skaf said. "He led the sales team through periods of unprecedented growth, and as we enter our next chapter, his leadership and input to identifying his replacement will be key."
- During his 30-year tenure with the company, Camden has been instrumental in defining how Biamp does business, according to the company. In building countless relationships—from distributor partners to end users—over the years, Camden has helped Biamp to transition into new markets.
- "My history with Biamp is a reflection of the company's culture of listening to customers and delivering excellence at every level," Camden said. "Rashid has a well-earned reputation for a similar commitment and set of values that I'm certain will help guide Biamp to continued growth and success. As exciting as retirement sounded, when the sale was announced, I knew I couldn't miss this opportunity to assist Rashid in identifying my successor and catapult Biamp forward in this amazing industry."