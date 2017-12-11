MIPRO Adds Dante Options, Launches ACT-848

The What: Avlex Corporation, the North American distributor of MIPRO products, has added Dante audio networking capability to select MIPRO wireless products. This new feature is available on two ACT 7 Series wireless receivers as well as the dual-channel variant of the company’s ACT 8 Series product line. Additionally, the MIPRO ACT 8 Series product line has been expanded with the introduction of the new ACT 848 Digital Wideband Encryption-Capable Quad Channel Receiver—available in both standard and Dante-equipped versions.

The What Else: In the ACT 7 Series product line, the ACT-72 Dante Enabled UHF Dual-Channel Wideband Wireless Receiver and ACT-74 Dante Enabled UHF Quad-Channel Wideband Wireless Receiver join the existing 7 Series UHF wireless receiver systems. MIPRO’s ACT 7 Series are analog wireless systems that operate across 72MHz of bandwidth and offer 2,881 selectable frequencies with presets that allow up to 48 channel simultaneous operation. The choice of either rechargeable or AA powered transmitters is available for these models.

The MIPRO ACT 8 Digital Series wireless systems now also offer customers a Dante capable version of the ACT-828 Dual Channel Receiver. Another addition to the MIPRO ACT 8 Series is the ACT-848 Digital Quad Channel Receiver, which is also available in a Dante version. In addition to the availability of Dante audio networking functionality, the ACT-848 Quad Channel Receivers are true digital wireless receivers offering Digital Diversity Receiving Technology with available 256-bit encryption. MIPRO’s Digital Diversity Receiving Technology utilizes two receivers in each wireless channel, each tied to its own antenna. The ACT 8 Series uses antenna summing, creating a mix of the best parts of both antennas in real time, which results in the most saturated signal available.

“Dante has proven itself to be one of the most beneficial audio technologies of recent years, as it enables vast amounts of material to be transmitted over a single wire, thus eliminating the cable clutter so common to large venue audio projects,” said Fred Canning, national sales manager for Avlex Corporation. “With the addition of Dante to the MIPRO ACT 7 and 8 Series receivers, audio professionals now have the choice of analog or true digital wireless systems that greatly minimize the number of cables feeding mixing consoles and other equipment. The new ACT-848 Dante-equipped receiver adds four-channel capability to the 8 Series line, so audio pros now have a solid range of choices. I’m confident these Dante-equipped receivers will be well received.”