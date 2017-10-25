Leyard and Planar Expand U.S. Service, Manufacturing Teams

- Leyard and Planar have expanded their presence in the United States by adding the assembly, configuration, and testing of LED video wall products to its manufacturing facility in Hillsboro, OR.
- Through Leyard’s acquisition of Planar in late 2015, the combined company is leveraging its LED technology and supply chain to provide fine pixel-pitch LED products worldwide, while designing, engineering, manufacturing, servicing and marketing LED products in North America to meet the needs of Western markets. Leyard and Planar are also bringing products to partners and customers across the United States with five new showrooms and their second annual product roadshow, Video Wallapalooza 2017.
- To support the assembly, configuration, and testing of LED video walls at the Hillsboro facility, the company has added new employees to its manufacturing organization, representing a 50 percent growth over the past 18 months. Leyard and Planar are also able to better serve customers by adding 35 percent more headcount to their U.S. customer service organization in the last year. Additionally, Leyard and Planar will be expanding their manufacturing facilities in Hillsboro in 2018.
- “As the global market share leader in LED video displays, we are continuing to expand to ensure our solutions meet the strictest requirements for our U.S. customers,” said Adam Schmidt, executive vice president of sales and marketing for North America at Leyard and Planar. “By shipping Leyard LED video walls from within the U.S., we’re shortening delivery times, lowering freight expenses, and meeting the demands of American customers—reflecting our commitment to American job creation and products that are locally sourced.”
- As Leyard and Planar expand their U.S. operations, they are bringing products to reseller partners and customers across America with the opening of five new showrooms in major U.S. cities. In Spring 2017, showrooms opened in New York City and Washington, DC, and this fall, three more showrooms opened in Miami, Chicago, and Portland, OR.
- The showrooms include demonstration areas that enable visitors to see Leyard and Planar’s LED video walls, LCD display solutions, and other display technology. Participants can also attend scheduled training events, including a wide range of Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) courses and continuing education classes certified by the American Institute of Architects (AIA).
- Second Annual Roadshow Slated for 10 American Cities
- In addition to their permanent showrooms, Leyard and Planar are bringing products and training events to 10 American cities through Video Wallapalooza 2017, a two-month roadshow. The second-annual Video Wallapalooza kicked off in Cincinnati on August 30 and will end in Atlanta on November 9 with two-day events also scheduled in Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, and St. Louis.
- Leyard and Planar sales, marketing, and product teams will be on site at Video Wallapalooza 2017 to offer product demonstrations. Participants also have the opportunity to take product installation courses, as well as attend one-hour technology and product courses. For a complete list of Video Wallapalooza 2017 events and training courses, visit www.leyard.com/Wallapalooza2017 or www.planar.com/Wallapalooza2017.