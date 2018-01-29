Focusrite Launches Three Studio-Quality USB Audio Interfaces

Focusrite Clarett 8Pre USBThe What: Focusrite has introduced a new range of studio-quality USB audio interfaces under the Clarett line. The Clarett USB series features three interfaces: Clarett 2Pre USB (10 in, four out), Clarett 4Pre USB (18 in, eight out), and Clarett 8Pre USB (18-in, 20-out).

The What Else: Focusrite chose 24-bit/192kHz A-D and D-A converters for the signal path. In addition, the Air-enabled mic preamps can reproduce the input impedance, clarity, and frequency response curve of the Air feature from Focusrite's original ISA mic preamp. Included software is from XLN Audio, Focusrite, Softube, Ableton and Loopmasters.

The simplest of the three interfaces, Clarett 2Pre USB, provides two mic/line/instrument inputs, four line outputs, MIDI I/O and an ADAT input. Clarett 4Pre USB and Clarett 8Pre USB add mic/line inputs, S/PDIF I/O and two headphone outputs with volume controls.