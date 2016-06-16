d3 Technologies Spotlights d3 4x4pro, VFC cards, and r13 Software

The What: d3 Technologies showcased its 4x4pro, Video Format Conversion cards, as well as the latest r13 software, at InfoComm 2016.

The What Else: d3 is an integrated video production platform with collaborative tools and streamlined workflows for designing, sequencing, and playing back shows. By using one toolkit from beginning to end d3 customers save time and money and gain the confidence and ability to make changes on the fly without expensive and time consuming re-rendering. d3 displayed its flagship 4x4pro with Video Format Conversion (VFC) Quad-SDI output cards. d3’s VFC output cards are an industry first: no other media server on the market offers the ability to gracefully transition from HD to 4K.

The VFC cards enable users to drive up to 16 HD or four 4K DVI outputs (1080p, 60Hz) from a single 4×4pro system so that large, multi-projector shows can be delivered with fewer machines and no downstream splitter devices. This drastically reduces cost, rack space, set-up time, and complexity.

The 4x4pro ships with standard DisplayPort 1.2 VFC cards that can drive up to four 4K outputs per server. They can be swapped for Quad-DVI or Quad-SDI cards as needed.

Also on the d3 stand was the 2x2plus, which brings the versatility and flexibility of the d3 platform to small events, theatres, fixed and architectural installations where budget is key but performance is critical.

The d3 2x2plus supports a wide array of codecs: DXV, HAP, HAP-Q, PJPEG and QT Animation. It drives two 2K outputs and has an extra output for the GUI; it plays eight HD content layers (DXV/HAP) and two HD lossless content layers (QT Animation). The server has up to 16K pixels content canvas size and offers on-board or pro audio and dual 1Gbit/sec Ethernet.

The Bottom Line: d3’s new r13 software, released in May, was also on display. With a mix of new and improved features, including a refreshed new look UI and new HMSF timeline which enhances the well known d3 workflow. Additionally there are improvements to matrix control, time code readout module and an upgraded web module.