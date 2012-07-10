Altinex Debuts PNP417 Pop-N-Plug Interconnect Box

Altinex has released the PNP417 Pop-N-Plug interconnect box, another addition to its ever-expanding line of Pop-N-Plug interconnect offerings.

Customizable to almost any tabletop, the PNP417 interconnect box offers convenient, one touch access to a variety of video, audio, computer, network, and power connections—making the tabletop connection point attractive for any boardroom or conference room table, according to the company.

As an easy-to-use tabletop connection device that uses the surface cutout of the table it is to be installed into, the Altinex PNP417 is a highly functional tool for facilitating power, Internet/Network access, plus audio and video connections for one’s laptop computer. The PNP417 comes preconfigured with two standard DS901-120 sectional plates. Each plate includes the following connectors: two AC power, one 15-pin HD (video), two RJ-45 (UTP), one RJ-11 (modem), and one 3.5 mm audio. All connectors utilize female receptacles. Each signal connector is connected via a 6-foot cable to its corresponding male plug at the opposite end. The AC power cables are terminated with standard NEMA plugs at the end of 9-foot cables. The unit ships with 6 foot pre-terminated cables for quick installation.

The Altinex PNP417 interconnect box is highly customizable with a variety of different connector options—all factory-configured and terminated so installations are quick. This feature ensures the most beneficial setup for the equipment the PNP417 is to be interconnected with. By calling Altinex customer service at 1-800-ALTINEX or visiting the company’s website, one is able to select from a variety of options.

By employing a custom fitted cutout—round, rectangular, or square—from the table the unit is to be installed into, the PNP417 delivers a smooth appearance on all sides.

The PNP417’s input plate is accessed by pushing down on the top cover. The unit then smoothly rises up with assistance from an internal gas spring lift mechanism. Once open, the input plate remains securely in place. The input plate is hidden, or closed, by pressing down on the top cover until the latching mechanism engages. In its closed position, the top panel lies flush with the table's top, held in place by the latching mechanism. This secure fit also means less chance for paperwork to catch the PNP417’s edges when being passed across a table—so documents remain clean and professional in appearance.

Grant Cossey, Altinex vice president of sales, commented on the company’s PNP417 interconnect box, “The PNP417 Pop-N-Plug interconnect box is an ideal boardroom choice for creating a quick and convenient means of patching equipment into a company’s data network or presentation system. With its ability to be customized, the PNP417 offers tremendous flexibility and the fact that it uses a surface cutout from the table it gets installed into offers the customer a perfect match from a design perspective. The end result is a first-rate interconnect solution that compliments the décor of any boardroom or presentation space.”