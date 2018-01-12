Audio-Technica Shipping ATDM-0604 Digital SmartMixer

The What: Audio-Technica is now shipping its six-channel ATDM-0604 Digital SmartMixer.

The What Else: Audio-Technica’s SmartMixer technology allows channels to be mixed automatically in gate or gain sharing mode, ensuring consistent, high-quality audio output from all inputs in a setup, without the introduction of feedback, excessive ambient noise, or comb filtering. Controls and LED indicators on the mixer’s front panel allow users to adjust input and output and gain levels; set and recall presets; turn on/off phantom power, low-cut filter, automatic mixing, and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC); change IP configuration (Auto or Static); and more.

A full complement of digital signal processing is available for inputs and outputs including parametric EQ, compressor, limiter, and feedback control. Control and monitoring tools are accessible locally on the front panel or via the web remote interface, which allows users to handle the aforementioned adjustments from a Windows-based PC, Mac, iOS, or Android device, plus make additional changes to the input and output settings, select gate or gain sharing mode when using Smart Mix, and adjust other advanced settings.

The mixer is equipped with four balanced microphone inputs, two balanced mic/line inputs, and one unbalanced stereo input, along with two balanced and two unbalanced outputs. Network (Cat-5e or better) and USB ports are also included, as are A/B Audio-Technica Link ports that let users connect six ATDM-0604 mixers via Cat-5e cable for simultaneous use within an expanded setup.