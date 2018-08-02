Yamaha CL/QL V5.0 Offers New Features and Expandability

The What: Yamaha Professional Audio has released Version 5.0 for Yamaha CL and QL Digital Audio Consoles. This no-charge update will provide enhanced convenience, new features, and expandability.

The What Else: In addition to support for more Dante devices, the V5.0 update adds to the consoles’ ever-growing arsenal of tools. The Portico 5045 Primary Source Enhancer by Rupert Neve Designs is now available in the Premium Rack. This device makes it easy to control background noise from microphone sources while enhancing clarity and increasing feedback margin, and is a valuable tool for houses of worship, stadiums, performance halls, and any other venue where feedback must be carefully controlled, according to Yamaha.

Individual Fade Time functionality allows different fade times to be set for each fader, an important feature for users who need complex fader control, especially for musicals and other theatrical applications. Dante devices newly supported by V5.0 include Rupert Neve Designs RMP-D8 8-Channel Remote Control Dante Mic Pre, Sennheiser EM6000 Digital Wireless Receiver, Shure AD4D and AD4Q Axient Digital Wireless Receiver, and the NEXO DTD Digital TD Controller. Future updates will provide support for other Dante devices.

The Bottom Line: V5.0 for the Yamaha and CL and QL Digital Audio Consoles is available via download at www.yamahaca.com.