Williams Sound Launches WaveCAST Assistive Listening System

The What: Williams Sound has introduced WaveCAST, its next-generation Wi-Fi-delivered assistive listening system.

The What Else: WaveCAST is built on hardware-based audio DSP audio system architecture, allowing system optimization to achieve the highest quality audio experience for the particular audio stream being delivered. Hearing assistance can be optimized for hearing loss, music can be optimized for high-fidelity playback, and voice can be set for maximum speech intelligibility. Custom presets can also be established for specific applications.

Professional audio inputs on the WaveCAST include 1/4-inch XLR connectors, phantom power, and a line-level output jack. In addition to multi-stage gain control inputs, the DSP features include AGC, limiters, high/low pass filter, and adjustable range compressor control. The 16-bit DAC provides a 48kHz sample rate for a smooth digital stream and minimizes digital harshness. Up to four WaveCAST systems can be connected to the same Wi-Fi network to provide multiple listening channels—up to 45 connections in unicast mode or up to 200 in multicast mode.

The new WaveCAST app provides an intuitive user interface and is available in iOS or Android.

The Bottom Line: WaveCAST brings a professional DSP platform to market, where digital signal processing improves audio quality and the optional Dante interface provides a totally networked audio solution.