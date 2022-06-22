3 Things to Know about Vizrt's New Viz Engine 5

Vizrt (opens in new tab) announced the upcoming release of Viz Engine 5 in September 2022. Designed to take the pain out of live graphics production, it provides access to Adaptive Graphics—an intelligently automated way to deploy graphics to multiple output formats simultaneously, saving time, effort, and reducing workflow complexity.

“Producing for multiple platforms and using multiple virtual graphics techniques have both meant inefficiency and inconvenience, until now," said Gerhard Lang, CTO at Vizrt. "With Viz Engine 5 we have turned pain into possibility releasing a whole new world of opportunity for our customers."

Viz Engine 5 also offers the Unreal Engine 5, making it possible to blend the two render paths into a single, powerful, graphics workflow that is greater than its component parts. This pioneering capability provides artists with previously unimaginable creative options; built from the seamlessly interwoven assets from both render blades presented, in real-time, in the same scene.

3 features to know about the Viz Engine 5

1. Introducing Adaptive Graphics

Adaptive Graphics is a single workflow, multi-platform content delivery that automatically adjusts resolution, format, and layout to support specific display devices, ensuring the graphics are optimized for the viewer. This revolution for real-time graphics effectively enables graphic artists to create once and publish multiple times, saving time, reducing errors, and improving the quality of production.

Once templates are set up for the desired outputs, content creators can be confident that graphics will be impactful, readable, and adjusted to perfectly suit whichever destination they are headed for. Adaptive Graphics also ensure a better look and unified identity across all platforms, protecting the most valuable asset of any media provider; the brand.



Consolidating multiple full production lines into one with multiple outputs enables graphics artists to spend more time focusing on creating more original material, and broadcasters to streamline productivity.

2. Combine the power and possibility of Viz Engine 5 and Unreal Engine 5

Viz Engine 5 presents a completely revamped integration with the Unreal Engine, offering a workflow and output so seamless it is easy for artists and effortlessly natural to audiences. Virtual graphics designers can now leverage the capabilities of Unreal Engine in large-scale virtual environments, perfectly blended with detail-rich interiors and objects as well as data-driven graphics from the Viz Engine.

With this integration, artists have possibility to leverage their skills using both of the world’s top render engines at will, with the simple drop of a menu.

The integration to Unreal Engine 5 is not limited to the blended result in the end product—the whole user experience for designers and producers working with virtual graphics has been considered. For the artist, working with and aligning assets or settings is a fluid and global process, and project settings for Unreal are automatically adjusted to ensure an error-free setup and time saved for the artist.

In production, assets are dynamically loaded into either renderer to ensure high performance, talent tracking is unified to improve on-air quality, and data from the Fusion Keyer are available globally.

3. Performance enhancements

As with any major Viz Engine release, the benefits to the customer are not limited to two headline features. Users get access to a completely reworked clip playback experience, a seamless set of HDR workflows, video I/O that caters to all relevant formats, empowered PBR import capabilities, and several other features and benefits focused on streamlining live production workflows for broadcasters.