JUST ANNOUNCED: Diversified Appoints Paul Lidsky as CEO

Diversified has appointed Paul Lidsky as CEO. Lidsky, who has served as chairman of Diversified’s board of directors since 2023, brings more than four decades of leadership in IT solutions and technology services. In his expanded role as CEO, Lidsky is set to guide Diversified’s next stage of growth by driving market expansion and enhancing service delivery across its global footprint.

“Paul is a highly respected leader with deep expertise in the technology services industry and a strong history of building great companies with a focus on the people and partnerships that drive success and serve their clients,” said Will Fleder, partner at Tailwind Capital, Diversified’s primary investor. “We are confident that his leadership and experience will further strengthen Diversified’s position as a global leader and accelerate its continued growth.”

"I’ve had the privilege of serving as chairman and working closely with this team, and I see extraordinary opportunity ahead." Paul Lidsky, CEO, Diversified

Before joining Diversified, Lidsky served as CEO of Core BTS, president and CEO of Datalink, and CEO of Calabrio, where he led companies delivering enterprise solutions across collaboration, cloud, data centers, networking, and security. His career also includes executive leadership positions at OneLink, Spanlink Communications, and Norstan.

“Diversified’s strength has always come from doing the fundamentals exceptionally well, delivering quality, expertise, and consistency in support of our clients,” said Lidsky. “I’ve had the privilege of serving as chairman and working closely with this team, and I see extraordinary opportunity ahead. As CEO, my focus is on building on that momentum by continuing to invest in our people, our partners, and the technologies that matter most to our clients. We continue to grow, adding new clients every year, and Diversified is well positioned to continue that growth as the industry evolves.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Diversified’s expansion in EMEA, where it recently opened a new strategic hub in Germany to expand its operational footprint and provide in-region engineering, project execution, and client support. It's one of several recent developments highlighting the company’s continued growth as well as its commitment to serving global customers.