Samsung Kiosk, GRUBBRR Improve Self-Ordering Experience, QSR Trends at BurgerFi

GRUBBRR announced that it will be rolling out its Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR at BurgerFi corporate headquarter locations throughout Florida.

BurgerFi specializes in providing a better burger experience with all-natural burgers and sides. In 2020, BurgerFi won QSR’s 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year and was recently named “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today’s 10 Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.

“BurgerFi is a known innovator when it comes to implementing digital technologies,” said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. “By automating tedious or routine tasks, restaurants such as BurgerFi, are able to run their operations more efficiently with less labor, thereby saving on labor costs while maintaining a great customer experience."

In December 2021, BurgerFi launched a pilot program with GRUBBRR to test the effectiveness of self-ordering technology to decrease operating costs, minimize dependency on labor, increase revenue, and provide customers with a better overall experience. Throughout the pilot, the Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR showed significant lift in sales, with average ticket sizes increasing by 18.5% and 52% of customers opting into upsells. The Kiosk also absorbed up to 133 orders per day on average, accounting for 75% of total orders placed in the store and 78% of net sales.

“Samsung’s Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR’s software solution with Samsung's MagicInfo Cloud, provided an all-in-one solution for BurgerFi that delivered stronger business results and signaled a best practice when it comes to the future of QSR dining trends,” said Harry Patz Jr., senior vice president and general manager, display division, Samsung Electronics America. “The pilot program was pivotal to BurgerFi’s decision to standardize Samsung’s kiosk solution so that they could deliver a seamless customer experience, eliminate ordering errors, and allow for easy integration of loyalty programs and discount codes.”

Following the successful pilot, BurgerFi selected GRUBBRR as its exclusive self-ordering technology provider. The kiosks are currently being deployed across all 17 of BurgerFi’s corporate locations, while franchises will have the opportunity to opt-in, as well.

“From upselling menu items to digital processing, and the newfound ability to offer our entire menu in real-time, the operational and technological benefits of GRUBBRR kiosks are tremendous,” said Karl Goodhew, chief technology officer at BurgerFi. “We look forward to our continued partnership and cannot wait to see what’s in store for us next.”