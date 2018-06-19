RTI Announces Integration with 2N IP Video Intercom Door Stations

RTI, a control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, announced seamless integration with the modular 2N IP Verso and compact 2N IP Solo IP intercoms, allowing them to be used with any RTI control device featuring video intercom capabilities.

Delivering high functionality in sleek designs, 2N's IP intercoms combine door control with hidden cameras that guarantee sharp video even at night, thanks to their high-resolution settings and infrared backlights. Additional external IP cameras can be connected to the intercoms to cover all blind spots.

RTI integrates with 2N IP video intercom door stations

To meet the needs of any building, the 2N IP Verso's capabilities can be customized with the addition of modules, including a Bluetooth reader, fingerprint reader, touch display, and more. A great addition to any smart home or small office where style is paramount, the 2N IP Solo offers a compact, minimalist design featuring a single button.

Bringing the IP intercoms into the RTI ecosystem allows users in residential and commercial environments to answer video calls and control doors from video-intercom-compatible RTI controllers. Supported devices include the KX3, KX7, and KX10 in-wall touchpanels, the company's flagship T3x—RTI's first video-intercom-enabled handheld controller—and the CX7 and new CX10 countertop/under-cabinet touchpanels.

"From smart homes to schools and office buildings, there is high demand for integration of video intercom and door control capabilities into the control environment," said Mike Everett, vice president of global sales, RTI. "To help our dealers meet this need, we are extremely pleased to add 2N's popular IP intercoms to the growing list of door station solutions optimized for the RTI ecosystem."

"For users of our IP intercoms, seamless integration into RTI's control and automation systems provides the ultimate level of convenience," said Viktor Bartušek, OEM account manager of 2N. "Now they can answer video calls and open the door from the same elegant interfaces they use to control every other element of their homes or commercial facilities, whether they're using sleek handheld controllers or WXGA-resolution LCD screens."