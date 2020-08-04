Renkus-Heinz Adds to Iconyx Compact Series

The What: Renkus-Heinz has launched the Iconyx Compact 24/3-RN, a solution bringing the benefits of Renkus-Heinz’ Iconyx family to a smaller footprint array.

Iconyx Compact 24/3-RN (Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

The What Else: The ICC 24/3 joins the recently announced ICC 12/3 in the new Iconyx Compact Series, a line that offers additional solutions for integrators seeking flexible and powerful options in medium-sized installations. The goal of the line is to open up more opportunities for integrators in the house of worship, corporate, transportation, education, and government markets.

The Iconyx Compact Series brings performance and directivity to spaces where even the classic Iconyx arrays might be too large. The very narrow profile blends into nearly any environment, while the exceptional control of directivity can help with the most challenging acoustics, making the exceptional performance of beam-steered line arrays available to even the most architecturally sensitive spaces, according to the company.

The Bottom Line: An all-new, twenty-four-channel digital amplifier powers twenty-four, 3"/ 7 7 mm full-range, high sensitivity, treated paper cone drivers. With an amplifier and DSP channel for each driver, the flexibility of Iconyx is now available in a package nearly 40 percent smaller than the classic Iconyx.