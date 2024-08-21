4 Topics Trending in Pro AV this Summer

Big industry events like InfoComm and NAB Show are in the rearview mirror and summer is coming closer to an end. As we head into the fall, let’s take a look at what seems to be the focus for everyone in Pro AV.

School’s in Session

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

It’s August and for some that means school is back, while others are clinging to those last few weeks of summer freedom. Obviously, the new age of education is at the forefront of everyone’s mind, and that ranges from hybrid learning technology to new virtual production studios to college football season.

At SCN, we went back to school in our latest issue. There is no denying that hybrid learning is still a huge focus in education, from K-12 to the UNLV campus. The days of only lecture-based learning are well behind us, and now, whether it be lessons or guest speakers, classrooms need to be ready with the latest UCC and hybrid solutions to facilitate learning in and outside the teacher’s walls.

However, there is a lot more going on inside the walls of higher education that deserve a look. There we discovered a new virtual production studio at FAU, how Solid State Logic helps upgrade audio for college recording programs, and took a deep dive into which short-throw projectors work best in the classroom. Whichever aspect you find most interesting, they all share one common theme: bringing the student and teacher closer with technology that is easy to use.

Of course, high school and college football season is on the horizon, and that means new videoboards aplenty. Daktronics and Watchfire are two companies that have been hard at work, but one thing is clear. Bigger is better, but the secret is not sacrificing any pixels in the process.

AI is EVERYWHERE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seriously, everywhere. If you work remotely, your cameras track your position and voice. We’re seeing it used in content creation across social media. It was the topic of the keynote address at the 2024 AV/IT Summit, and it is currently the focus of Cindy Davis’s thought leader series AI & AV.

Earlier this spring, fresh off the NAB Show floor, our own Mark J. Pescatore questioned if AI is almost ordinary. After all, if you were interested in the latest PTZ camera or videoconferencing hardware, it was almost guaranteed to have some sort of AI component. In other words, AI wasn’t the story.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

[Implementing artificial intelligence is changing the Pro AV industry]

However, the story has changed. Now, instead of worrying about auto-tracking features, Pro AV experts are offering insights on how to use AI not only to enhance technology, but to make connections, turn a profit, and manage the little things to allow for more innovation or creativity. It is this aspect of AI that has become more important than ever.

Collaborating on Collaboration

(Image credit: TechSmith Corporation)

Much like with schools, the hybrid workplace isn’t going anywhere. Conversations surrounding what’s in conference rooms are never ending, especially with bigger displays as well as more AI-driven videoconferencing solutions.

[An Invitation for Collaboration]

However, there seems to be more of a focus on office space and real estate management than simply the technologies that are going into it. There are many different types of employees who work in many different ways. This is perhaps one of the largest takeaways from the pandemic—what I call the death of the cookie cutter employee.

Are you creating workplace equity with in-person and remote employees? Do you have the appropriate spaces—hot desks, conferences rooms, huddle spaces, or even quieter places for employees that don’t have to be on loud calls all day long. Keeping the hybrid employee happy is now a matter for Pro AV and IT professionals—and space matters.

Where Does Production Fit into Pro AV?

(Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

All you had to do was take a trip to 2024 NAB Show and you know the answer. Both Mark and I journeyed to Las Vegas for this year’s show, and we noticed a lot of familiarity on the show floor.

The broadcast convergence into Pro AV is undeniable and could arguably be the next big thing. With everything else—hybrid conferencing systems, high-quality video walls, and yes, AI—simply getting bigger and better, broadcast-quality production is an expanding opportunity for integrators.

We are also seeing a lot about the world of virtual production, having spoken with the folks at Meptik about the new WWE virtual production studio it helped create, and most recently, the aforementioned FAU studio. Our own Cindy Davis from AV Technology held a webinar on the elements of a successful virtual production studio with where a panel of experts discussed the elements needed to create successful, high-quality virtual productions at a fraction of the cost of outside studios.