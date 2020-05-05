QSC Releases Software-based Dante for Q-SYS Ecosystem

The What: QSC has released Software-based Dante for the Q-SYS Ecosystem. As part of its partnership with Audinate, these feature licenses allow integrators to enable Dante networked audio integration on Q-SYS Core 110f processors running Q-SYS Designer Software v8.3.1 or higher.

The What Else: Q-SYS Core 110f processors sold after March 30, 2020 will include 8x8 Dante network audio channel license (while Core 110f processors sold prior to that date can purchase the 8x8 channel license). Furthermore, all Core 110f processors are capable of licensing higher Dante channel counts options (16x16 or 32x32). Software-Based Dante for the Q-SYS Ecosystem will be available on the remaining current models of Q-SYS processors (Core 510i and Core 5200) later in 2020.

“We were thrilled to work with Audinate to deliver the industry’s first software-based Dante implementation on a DSP processor,” said Trent Wagner, audio product manager, QSC. “This launch delivers on our steadfast commitment to software innovation within the Q-SYS Ecosystem. Software-based Dante expands the capabilities of the Q-SYS Core 110f processor, and allows integration of Dante devices into those smaller Q-SYS systems that might have been cost prohibitive with our larger Core processors.”

“The goal of offering Dante-as-Software is to bring new, flexible ways for Dante to be deployed,” said Joshua Rush, SVP, marketing and products at Audinate. “QSC is a natural partner in this space as they are an industry leader in software-based strategy. The introduction of Software-based Dante in the Q-SYS Core 110f will allow the AV industry to more effectively utilize software-based solutions operating on standard computing platforms.”

The Bottom Line: This software implementation eliminates the need for additional hardware I/O to integrate Dante into the Q-SYS audio, video, and control workflow and increases platform interoperability between Q-SYS and Dante-enabled devices.