Pro AV Around the Globe: Christie Projectors Immerse Visitors in the Future of Vehicles

Christie's Inspire Series 1DLP laser projectors are delivering immersive experiences at electric automaker BYD’s new energy vehicle museum in Zhengzhou, the first of its kind in China.

Known as BYD Zhengzhou Di Space, this 15,000-square-meter (161,000-square-foot) complex offers a holistic exploration of the power and artistry of new energy vehicles. Spanning four floors with over 300 exhibits, visitors are guided through interactive visual narratives that merge science, technology, and innovation, providing a comprehensive view of BYD’s pioneering automotive vision and the potential of new energy for future mobility.

A total of 26 Christie DWU860-iS laser projectors are at the heart of Di Space’s dynamic visuals, delivering vibrant, lifelike imagery that enchants visitors in each themed area. Christie’s trusted partner Jianye Display installed and commissioned the projectors, which illuminate the facility with attractive content, from the striking feature wall on the first floor to the expansive “ribbon space”, exhibition hall, and detailed displays on the second floor.

“Our choice of the Christie Inspire Series projectors for Di Space is driven by their exceptional quality and reliability,” said Yong Hong, project manager at Jianye Display. “These 8,500-lumen projectors consistently deliver astonishingly vivid visuals that delight and engage visitors in every exhibit. With its robust design, quiet operation, and reliable, virtually maintenance-free performance, the Inspire Series empowers us to create an unforgettable, immersive experience throughout this new energy vehicle museum.”

“BYD’s vision for Di Space aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering impactful visual experiences that educate and inspire," April Qin, senior sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie, added. "We’re proud that the Inspire Series laser projectors are contributing to such a unique and engaging space where visitors can experience the potential of new energy vehicles firsthand. Christie’s technology brings BYD’s mission to life with every remarkable display.”

The visual displays across the facility vary in size, with the largest measuring an impressive 46x13 feet (14x4 meters) and smaller exhibits at 5.2x5.2 feet ( 1.6x1.6 meters). This variety creates an array of experiences for visitors. According to Hong, one of the project’s highlights was navigating site-specific challenges, such as manually aligning projection angles to accommodate intricate design details. These efforts were aimed at optimizing the displays’ impact, ultimately enhancing visitors’ knowledge and confidence in science and technology, while contributing to the goal of a robust, sustainable automotive future.