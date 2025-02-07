Top 5 Takeaways from Christie at ISE 2025

Sponsored Content

ISE 2025 has wrapped, and it did not disappoint. From more than 1600 exhibitors to inspiring and informative panel discussions, it was a whirlwind of activity. We had a chance to walk the convention center floor and check out some of the latest innovations in AV.

Here are five key takeaways from Christie's time at ISE.

Projection Isn’t Dead

The Sapphire 4K40-RGBH, the world’s first high-brightness projector with hybrid laser illumination, made its debut at ISE 2025. (Image credit: Christie)

Projection was very much alive and well across the show floor. Christie launched the Sapphire 4K40-RGBH—the world’s first high-brightness projector with hybrid laser illumination per Christie. The Sapphire 4K40-RGBH combines RGB pure laser and a dual laser phosphor illumination system and is compatible with all screens. This enables optimal viewing for standard gain screens, silver screen 3D, and rear-screen projection surfaces in both 2D and passive and active 3D.

Additionally, projection was shown in displays that demonstrated how it can be used to create exceptional experiences, including projection mapping.

Projection mapping is solely the purview of projection—it can’t be achieved with LED technology—and can be used to create dynamic, eye-catching displays. At ISE, we saw this used to great effect, including by artist Quayola on the Casa Batlló’s façade. On the Christie stand, we saw a projection mapped temple-inspired 3D sculpture – with over 800,000 facets—using two Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors.

Market and Application-Inspired Displays

With the push of a button, powered by Widget Designer and Jazz Series laser projectors, attendees could bring this museum-inspired display to life. (Image credit: Christie)

Market and application-inspired displays continued to trend across the show floor at this year’s ISE. We are long past the days of seeing a few boxes or a simple rectangular screen on trade show stands. Now, the focus is on showing how users can integrate AV technology into their applications. We saw examples of LCD and transparent LED shown in retail and food and beverage applications.

On the Christie stand, new Jazz Series 1DLP laser projectors were paired with Widget Designer to create a dynamic and interactive museum-inspired display, with custom content from Him & Her, and design by Faber.

Video Walls

MicroTiles LED were shown in multiple pixel pitches, from 0.75mm to 1.5mm, in a single display. (Image credit: Christie)

As with previous shows, LED video walls continued to dominate booths across the show floor—from flat and curved to absolutely massive, there was a video wall for every application and budget.

Attendees at Christie’s booth saw a slightly different take. A multi-pixel pitch MicroTiles LED display showcased four different pixel pitches, from 0.75mm to 1.5mm, in a single display. Also showcased was a Core Series III LED video wall, which is designed to deliver impressive performance, energy efficiency, and value.

Ease of installation and operation is at the heart of Core Series III, with an innovative, lightweight design—30% lighter than its predecessor—that allows for easy handling. It delivers the impressive visual performance expected from advanced LED technology while boasting up to 40% increased energy efficiency over Core Series II.

Interactive and Immersive Experiences

In partnership with Augmenta, Inspire Series projectors illuminated an immersive and interactive room. Monitors displayed tracking data and revealed how the technology dynamically responded to attendees’ movements. (Image credit: Christie)

Similar to the trend towards showcasing AV technology in situ, interactivity and immersive experiences were highlighted at this year’s show. This doesn’t come as a surprise—the immersive entertainment market is forecasted to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of over 6% from now until 2023.

Christie invited attendees to experience an immersive room, created in partnership with Augmenta. The room featured interactive content on the walls and floor, with content management provided by Pandoras Box Software. It was designed to show that immersive experiences aren’t only for large venues—they can be created in modestly sized spaces with well-priced technology.

Evolution of Technology for Live Events

Spyder-S Series, on display at ISE 2025, moves beyond the limits of a “one-size-fits-all” solution for multi-screen windowing and processing. (Image credit: Christie)

From aisles of rigging gear and trusses to mobile LED video walls, the live events market had no shortage of AV solutions at this year’s show. AVIXA has forecasted that global revenue for venues and events will grow to USD $57.2 billion by 2029, making it the fastest-growing vertical market in AV.

New solutions for the market were abundant, like the Sapphire 4K40-RGBH projector, and new multi-screen windowing and processing technology from Christie’s Broadcast and Professional Video group, which showcased the Spyder-S Series.

With five variants, the Spyder-S Series turns everything you know about multi-screen windowing and image processing upside down. It moves beyond a traditional “one-size-fits-all” solution to allow you to create exactly the system you need with its modular-distributed architecture. It supports HD, 4K, and 8K resolutions at ultra-low latency to ensure synchronized, picture-perfect quality for critical applications like live events.

That’s a Wrap from Barcelona

(Image credit: Christie)

From projection and LED video walls to market-inspired displays, we hope you found some inspiration for your next project at ISE 2025. Visit the Christie website for more photos, videos, and products from the show.