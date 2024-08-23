You Have to Check out the 'Most Immersive Ride in the World'

It's official. We want to go to SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi and jump on the Dome Theater Ride.

Dolphins swim on an LED sphere for an immersive undersea adventure.
(Image credit: Attraktion! YouTube)

It's no secret we here at SCN are suckers for immersive adventures. From the Vegas Sphere to the Monet Experience to Omega Mart in Las Vegas, we've gone inside and brought you coverage of our experience.

Dead and Company jam out on the Vegas Sphere stage with a rainforest and rainbow behind them.

(Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

Now we want to go to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

You have to check out the Hypersphere 360. Eighty riders sit amid the 55-plus-foot (17 meter) LED display that has a startling 75 million pixels. As the ride begins, the false floor lowers providing a full 360-degree virtual experience. Oh, and it tilts at 30 degrees, so riders get the true feeling of traveling to the depths below.

And this isn't simply a visual experience. Forty-five channel audio brings a complete spatial sound experience, and it is truly a 4D with wind, vibrations, and scents. If you've been to Soarin' Around the World at Disney World, you know the smell of the ocean and orange groves and what an exciting element that brings.

Digital content is provided by Mousetrappe. You can check it out below.

And if you want to see how a person on the ride experiences it, check out this review.

