You Have to Check out the 'Most Immersive Ride in the World'

It's no secret we here at SCN are suckers for immersive adventures. From the Vegas Sphere to the Monet Experience to Omega Mart in Las Vegas, we've gone inside and brought you coverage of our experience.

Now we want to go to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.



You have to check out the Hypersphere 360. Eighty riders sit amid the 55-plus-foot (17 meter) LED display that has a startling 75 million pixels. As the ride begins, the false floor lowers providing a full 360-degree virtual experience. Oh, and it tilts at 30 degrees, so riders get the true feeling of traveling to the depths below.

And this isn't simply a visual experience. Forty-five channel audio brings a complete spatial sound experience, and it is truly a 4D with wind, vibrations, and scents. If you've been to Soarin' Around the World at Disney World, you know the smell of the ocean and orange groves and what an exciting element that brings.

Digital content is provided by Mousetrappe. You can check it out below.

Hypersphere 360 - SeaWorld Abu Dhabi - Dome Ride Theater - YouTube Watch On

And if you want to see how a person on the ride experiences it, check out this review.

This Ride BLEW ME AWAY! - Hypersphere 360 Review - YouTube Watch On